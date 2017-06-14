I am the type of woman who always likes to wear branded clothes that are reasonably priced. But in a country like Pakistan, whenever you go to purchase designer-wear, prices are usually sky high. They did the same before the start of this Ramazan. It is, keeping in view the interest of people like me, that Yayvo.com launched its Shopping Day one week before the start of Ramadan.

This Shopping Day gave about 50% to 70% discount on different designers-wear and I was able to buy my favourite brands at half the price without any hassle. Yayvo.com offered additional discount of up to 30% for customers who paid through their bank partners. All I did was to go to their portal and order my favourite designer suits and I received my order in just 120 minutes. This was a great initiative for customers like me. I was able to get amazing discounts just before Ramadan.

FARHIA JABBAR

Via email

