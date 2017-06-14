Shooting at subway station leaves many casualties

Munich

A shooting incident has taken place at a subway station in a suburb of the southern German city of Munich, leaving several people wounded, including a police officer.

The incident occurred during a police check at the Unterfoehring subway station on Tuesday, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein told The Associated Press.

“Several people were injured by shots. A female police officer was badly wounded,” Munich police tweeted. A suspect, who was also injured in the incident, was in custody, reports said. Meanwhile, Munich’s Merkur newspaper quoted witnesses as saying that the suspect had taken a police officer’s pistol and then shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

Police said they had cleared the station.

“According to police information, it is probably not a terrorist attack,” Bavarian radio reported.—Agencies