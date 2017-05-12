Shoaib to be first Pakistani to play six Champions Trophy tournaments

Lahore

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be a landmark tournament for all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who becomes the first ever Pakistani cricketer to feature in his sixth successive tournament.

Only eight other players have featured in six Champions Trophy tournaments: Ricky Ponting (Australia), Rahul Dravid (India), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis (both South Africa) and Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara (all Sri Lanka).

Shoaib made his tournament debut in the Colombo event in 2002, going on to play in the 2004 and 2013 events in the United Kingdom, 2006 event in India and 2009 tournament in South Africa.

The 35-year-old has scored 326 runs and taken 10 wickets in 15 ICC Champions Trophy appearances. With 247 ODIs to his name, he will be aiming to become the 42nd player overall to play in 250 or more ODIs when he walks out to play the third match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on 12 June.

“I am happy to be part of the Pakistan squad in a quality event like the ICC Champions Trophy,” Shoaib said, in a press release by the ICC. “If I look at the company of players who have played in the six events to date, I feel humbled and honoured as these gentlemen are some of the finest our sport has ever seen. “The Champions Trophy is one of the most important events for Pakistan in recent times for a number of reasons. As the ODI squad, we need to re-establish ourselves as one of the top ODI sides by putting up strong performances against all teams. This will help our global ranking and help us to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Strong performances are also important to boost the morale of our team and millions of well-wishers back home and around the world,” he said.

“In this perspective, I think I personally have a bigger role to play in the tournament than just performing with the bat and the ball. I need to help the younger guys to overcome their nerves and showcase the talent they possess to themselves and the world that’ll be watching.” Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is one of the nine Pakistan players who will be making their ICC Champions Trophy debuts.—Agencies