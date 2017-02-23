Shoaib attends closing bell ceremony at NASDAQ

New York

Al Meezan Investments is pleased to announce that Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO Al Meezan Investment as only Pakistani member of CFA GIPS Executive Committee team, was present for Closing Bell ceremony at NASDAQ MarketSite, Times Square. CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, was celebrating 30th Anniversary of Performance Presentation Standards on this occasion.

GIPS EC is the global body of leading investment professionals from around the globe and it is responsible for strategic oversight and governance of the GIPS standards which are recognized as the global standards for performance presentation by investment managers.

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA is the Chief Executive of Al Meezan Investment Management Limited and played a key role in setting up the company and making it the largest asset management company in private sector in Pakistan currently managing total Assets of over Rs. 110 Billion.—PR