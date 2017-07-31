SHO, 11 others booked for fake encounter

Nawabshah

On directives of additional session judge Shaheed Benazirabad, FIR was registered against Station House Officer (SHO) and eleven others including five policemen at Lakhat Police Station on the charges of fake police encounter in which one person was killed. The complainant Mahmood Ali Jatoi reported with Lakhat Police Station that during Election 2013 one Ghulam Shabbir Jatoi was murdered on some political issue and the case was registered against his uncle.

He stated that then SHO Lakhat Ghulam Hussain Pirzada along with Ghulam Sarwar Jatoi, Gul Hassan, Haji Khan Jatoi, Rano Jatoi and five to six policemen equipped with Kalashnikoves came in a Vigo and Police mobile when complainant was sitting in village house together with brother Ghulam Qadir, cousin Ghulam Sarwar and Mahram Ali. Complainant alleged that police forcibly lifted brother Ghulam Qadir and cousin Ghulma Sarwar.—APP