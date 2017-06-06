Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Two sips C.V MSC Federica and M.T Khor Gas carrying containers and LPG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Monday.

Meanwhile seven more sips with Containers, General Cargo, Diesel oil, Furnace oil, LNG and Soya Bean also arrive at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the port at 50% on Sunday where a total of eight ships namely, MSC Federica, Safmarine Ngami, Maersk Izmir, Anthemis, New Era, Frontier Leader, Khor Gas and Pacific Lagoon were occupied PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola Seeds, LPG, and Furnace oil respectively.—APP