Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Two ships M.T Intrepid Republic and M.T Impros carrying chemicals and furnace oil took berths at Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Monday.

Meanwhile six more ships with Containers, Canola Seeds, Soya Bean Seeds and General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the port at 44% on Sunday where a total of seven ships namely, Nicoline Maersk, Akinda Bridge, Rui Ning- 2, Ruyi-1, Good Hope Max, Intrepid Republic and Impros are currently occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Soya Bean, Chemicals and Furnace oil respectively.

A cargo volume of 114,591 tonnes, comprising 89,568 tonnes import cargo and 25,023 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,457 Containers TUEs) 3,140 imports TUEs and 1,317 TUEs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.—APP