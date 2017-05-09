Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three ships CMA CGM Virgina, MSC Positano and Quetta carrying containers and furnace oil were arranged berthing at Port Qasim’s Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday. While three other ships MSC Messina, Grand Ace-5 and Chem Road Mega carrying containers and palm oil arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was reported at the Port at fifty percent on Sunday where a total of eight ships namely, CMA CGM Virgina, MSC Positano, TG Poseidon, Freedom Line, Dione, Chem Wovering, Umm Bab and Quetta are currently occupying berths to load/offolad containers, coal, soya bean, chemicals, LNG and furnace oil respectively during the last 24 hours.

Cargo handling registered an upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 168,246 tonnes comprising 125,952 tonnes import cargo and 42,294 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,495 containers (TEUs) 2,269 imports TUEs & 2,226 TUEs exports was handled at the port.