Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Two ships CMA CGM Indus and M.lion carrying containers and 69,009 tonnes Furnace oil took berth at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships CMA CGM Maupassant and Gas Esco with Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

Berth occupancy was managed at the Port at 50% on Wednesday where a total of eight ships namely, CMA CGM Indus, Maersk Pittsburgh, APL Miami, Clipper Tenacoius, Chang Shan Hai, Iris Oldendroff, Iris-II and M.lion are currently occupying berth to load/offload Containers, Slag, Coal, Soya Bean and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 105,931 tonnes, comprising 73,327 tonnes import cargo and 32,604 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,971 Containers (TUEs) 1,225 imports TUEs and 1,716 TUEs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. Two Bulk cargo carrier, Chang Shan Hai and Clipper Tenacoius sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while two Container ships CMA CGM Indus and APL Miami are expected to sail on same day afternoon.—APP