Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

M.T RBD Anema a Core carrying 67,279 tonnes Furnace oil was allotted berth at FOTCO Oil Terminal on Wednesday, 30th August-2017. Meanwhile two more ships C.V Suez Canal and M.T North Gas with Containers and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was maintained at the Port at 47 on Wednesday where a total of eight ships namely, X-Press Kailash, MSC Al-Ghero, Al-Berta, Chemstar Masa, SBI Poseidon, Sea Joy, Al-Jassasiya and RBD Anema e Core were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General cargo, Coal, Rape seeds, Phosphoric Acid, LNG and Diesel oil respectively during last 24 hours. Cargo handling operation were carried out efficiently at the Port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 135,448 tonnes, comprising 93,363 tonnes import cargo and 42,085 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,612 Containers (TEUs), 397 TEUs imports and 2,215 TEUs exports was handled at the Port during last hourse. Gas carrier ‘Al-Jassasiya sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while Container vessel MSC Al-Ghero and Chemicals carrier Chemstar Masa are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon. Two ships C.V Suez Canal and C.V CNNI Arauco carrying Containers are expected to take berths at Container Terminal berth # 7 & 9 respectively on Thursday, 31st August-2017, while another containers ship Hugo Schulte is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, September 1.