Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Brisk shipping was observed at the port where five ship C.V MSC pina, C.V CMA CGM Narmaca, M.V E-Trader, M.T Tiama Gas M.T and Tom Val Brog carrying containers, Steel product LPG and Furnace oil were arranged berhting at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, SSGC Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday,August 20.

Meanwhile, ten more ships with containers, Diesel oil, Rapeseeds, Soya Bean, General cargo, Chemicals, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

High side berth occupancy was recorded at the port at over 76% on Sunday where a total of thirteen ships namely, MSC Pina, CMA CGM Narmada, GH Zephyr, E-Trader, Ruyi-I, Beks, Cenk, Pacific Talent, Theofano Star, Tiama Gas, Gaz Niaz, Al-Jassasiya, Maritime Lira and Tom, Val Brog are seeds, LNG, LPG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port where a cargo volume of 171.883 tonnes, comprising 141,065 tonnes import cargo and 30,818 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,163 Containers (TEUs), 3,541 TEUs imports and 1,622 TEUs exports was handled at the Port.