Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where three ships M.V Yasa Gulten, M.V CS Flourish and M.T Al- Salam-II carrying 42,733 tonnes coal, 5,040 tonnes steel product and 52,661 tonnes diesel oil took berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal (MW-1 & MW-2) and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile five more ships C.V CMA CGM Indus, M.T Pacific Talent, M.T Gas Niaz, M.V Tu Yi-1 and Maritime Lara with containers, LPG, General Cargo and palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was observed at the Port t 56% on Wednesday where a total of nine ships namely, Maersk Algeciras, Maersk Kinloss, CS Flourish, CH Yasa Gulten, Theofano Star, Caspian Gas, Gas Husky, Navig-8 Aragonite and Al-Salam-II are currently occupying berths to load/offload containers, coal, general cargo, soya bean seeds, LPG, palm oil and disesl oil respectively during last 24 hours. A cargo volume of 103,757 tonnes, comprising 68,389 tonnes import cargo and 35,378 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,001 containers (TEUs), 139 TEUs imports and 1,862 TEUs exports was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. Edible oil carrier Arpeggic Navig-Bsailed out to sea in Thursday morning while two more ships, Container Vessel MSC Aigeciras and Gas carrier caspian gas are expected to sall on same day in the afternoon.—APP