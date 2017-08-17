Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Shipping activity remained brisk at the Port where six ships C.V New Ark, C.V Maersk Algeciras, C.V Maersk Kinloss, M.V Theofano Star, M.T Sea Speed and M.T Navig-8 Aragonite carrying Containers, 61,431 tonnes Soya Bean Seed, 4,298 tonnes LPG and 30,000 tonnes Palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday (August 15). Meanwhile three more ships M.T Gas Husky, M.V CS Flourish and M.V Yas Gulten with LPG, Steel Product and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. High berth occupancy was observed at the Port as 69% on Tuesday where a total of eleven ships namely, New Ark, Maersk Asclepius, Maersk Kinloss and Pavino Spirit were occupied PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal Soya bean seeds, LNG, LPG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours. Four ships C.V Maersk Kinloss, Sea Speed, Maran Gas Ascleplus and Pavino Spirit are expected to sail on Thursday. Cargo handling registered an upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 170,840 tonnes, comprising 147,698 tonnes import cargo and 23,142 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,801 Containers (TEUs), 2,583 TEUs imports and 1,218 TEUs exports was handled at the Port. Three ships M.V Yas Gulten, M.V CS Flourishand M.T Al-Salam-II carrying 42,733 tonnes Coal, 5,040 tonnes Steel Product and 52,661 tonnes Diesel oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2 and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday, 16th August, while General Cargo carrier Yi Song is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and Container vessel CMA CGM Indus is due to arrive on Thursday.—APP