Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Four ships M.V Senorita, M.V Star Planet, M.T Sea Charming and M.T Corona carrying 43,999 tonnes Coal, 65,518 tonnes Soya Bean Seeds, 5,816 tonnes Chemicals and 31,200 tonnes Palm oil were allotted berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile a container Vessel MSC Asya also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday morning.

Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at fifty percent on Sunday where a total of eight ships namely, Nicoline Maersk, APL Austra, Diya-B, Senorita, Star Planet, Sea Charming, Corona and Analipsi Lady are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

A cargo volume of 115,617 tonnes, comprising 80,239 tonnes import cargo and 35,378 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,315 Containers (TEUs) 1,453 TEUs imports and 1,862 TEUs exports was handled at the Port.

Four ships C.V Nicoline Maersk, C.V APL Austra, M.T Sea Charming and M.T Analipsi Lady sailed out to sea on Monday morning. Five ships C.V MSC Asya, C.V Prosper, M.T SC Tai Pei, YM Miranda and M.T Al-Dasma carrying Containers, Chemicals and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, MW-1 and FOTCO respectively on Monday, while three more Container Vessels APL Charleston, Express Black Sea and Maersk Columbus are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.