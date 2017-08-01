Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five ships C.V Mars, M.V Asali, M.T Jassasiya, M.T Ginga Hawk and M.T Brizo carrying containers, Coal, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships C.V MSC Bilbao, M.T Tiamat Gas and M.T Bunga Allium with Containers, LPG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Berth occupancy was reported at the port at 69% on Sunday where a total of eleven ships namely Safmarine Nayassa, MSC Mars, Yu Chang, Da Dan Xia, Rui Ning-2, Asali, Letc, Jassaiya, Argent Bloom, Ginga Hawk and Brizo are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Soya Bean Seeds, LNG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the port where a cargo volume of 184,612 tonnes, comprising 159,703 tonnes import cargo and 24,909 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,211 containers (TEUs), 1,899 TEUs imports and 1,311 TEUs exports was handled at the port.

Container Vessel Safmarine Nayassa and General Cargo carrier Yu Chang sailed out to sea on Monday morning while another ship Da Dan Xia is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Four ships C.V MSC Bilbao, C.V Prosper, M.V Chong Ming and M.T Tiamat Gas, carrying Containers, General Cargo and LPG are expected to take berth at QICT (Berth # 5&7) MW-1 and SSGC respectively on Monday, while bulk cargo carrier Hannas carrying 15,196 tonnes Coal is due to arrive at PQ on same day and three more Container Vessels X-Press Kailash, C.V MSC Tomoko and C.V Maersk Memphis are due to arrive on Tuesday.