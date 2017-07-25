Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Two ships M.V Pacific Trust and M.T SC Neptune carrying general cargo and chemicals took berths at Mulit- Purpose Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships M.V Diye-B and Sea Master-IV scheduled to load/offload cement and furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy remained at the Port at 40% on Sunday where a total of six ships namely, Hermes, Mykonos, Pacific Trust, Golden Catharine, SC Neptune and Marlin Ametrine are currently occupying berths to loas/offload containers, general cargo, canola seeds, chemicals and crude oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 69,062 tonnes, comprising 12,158 tonnes import cargo and 56,904 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,270 containers (TEUs) exclusive exports was handled during last 24 hours.

Three ships C.V Hermes, M.T SC Neptune and M.T Marlin Ametrine salled out to sea on Monday morning while another ship M.T Marlin Ametrine is expected to sail on same day (today) morning.

Three ships C.V Prosper, M.T Al-Soor-II and M.T Bhairvi are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Monday,24th July, while two more ships C.v UACS Al-Khor and C.V Maersk Denver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.