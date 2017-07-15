Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port where five ships C.V MSC Sao Paulo, M.V Yang Ze Lo, M.T Sea Elegant, M.T Maritim Nordic and M.T Scirocco carrying Containers, Canola seeds, Chemicals, Palm oil and Diesel oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Multi- Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday, 13th July-2017. Meanwhile four more ships C.V Maersk Izmir, M.T Epic Sardina, M.T Bunga Lialac and M.T Analipsi Lady carrying Containers, LPG, Chemicals and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was managed at the Port at 50% on Thursday where a total of nine ships namely, C.V MSC Sao Paulo, APL Columbus, Uni- Bulker, YM Miranda, Sea Elegant, Yang Ze Lo, Star Trader, Maritim Nordic and Scirocco were occupied PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Steel coil Chemical, Soya bean seeds, Canola seeds, Palm oil and Furnace Oil respectively during last 24 hours. A cargo volume of 80,374 tonnes, comprising 54,496 tonnes import cargo and 25,878 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,012 Containers TEUs) 650 imports TEUs & 1,362 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours. General cargo carrier Uni-Bulker and Chemicals carrier YM miranda sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while another Chemicals carrier Sea Elegant is expected to sail on same day at afternoon. Container vessel Teno and Chemicals carrier Epic Sardina are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Friday, 14th July-2017, While another container vessel Hansa America and Oil tanker Analipsi Lady are dur to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more ships C.V CMA CGM Verdi, TG Posseidon and M.T Karachi are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more ships C.V CMA CGM Verdi, TG Posseidon and M.T Karachi are due to arrive on Saturday, on 15th July-2017 and another container vessel Malta is due to arrive on Sunday (July 16).