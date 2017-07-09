Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Four ships C.V Suez Canal, M.V Nautical Alice, M.T Bunga Alamanda and M.T Umm Bab carrying containers, Coal, Palm oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Friday. Meanwhile two more ships, C.V CCNI Arauco and M.T Porthos carrying Containers and Project cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was observed at the port at fifty six percent on Thursday where a total of ten ships namely, Suez Canal, Eternal Trump, Wish Way, Da De, Nautical Alice, White Purl, Umm Bab, Star Trader, Bunga Alamanda and New Naxos are currently occupying berths to load/offload Container, Cement Dredger, Coal General Cargo, LPG, LNG Soya Bean Seeds, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively. A cargo volume of 134,073 tonnes, comprising 110,195 tonnes import cargo and 23,878 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,042 containers TEUs) 1,237 imports TEUs, and 805 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. Oil tanker New Naxos sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while Container Vessel Suez Canal is expected to sail on same day.—APP