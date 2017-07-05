Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Five ships C.V MSC Victoria, C.V Prosper, M.V Eternal Trump, M.T Grand Ace-12 and M.T Bahra scheduled to load/offload containers, Cement, Palm oil and Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships MSC AL-Ghero, Express Kailash and M.V Star Planet carrying Containers and Soya Bean oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was managed at the port at 50% on Monday where a total of eight ships namely, C.V MSC Victoria, C.V Prosper, Eternal Trump, White Purl, Star Trader, Grand Acc-12, Cypress Galaxy and Bahra are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, LPG, Soya Bean Seeds, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 82,296 tonnes, comprising 67,101 tonnes import cargo and 15,195 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,457 containers TEUs was handled at the port.