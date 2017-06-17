Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Six ships C.V Mehun, C.V MSC Veronique, M.T Chemroad Hope, M.T Umm Bab, M.T Sun Ploeg and M.T Shalamar carrying containers, Phosphoric Acid, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil were arranged berthing Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Friday. Meanwhile two more ships Sun Francisca and Fidias with Containers and Soya Bean Seeds also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy remained on high side at the port at 75% on Thursday where a total of twelve ships namely, Mehun, MSC Veronqiue, APL Charleston, Maersk Chicago, Nord Leader, Anthemis, Calipso, Tiamat Gas, Chemroad Hope, Umm Bab, Sun Ploeg and Shalamar were occupied PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola Seeds, Soay Bean Seeds Phosphoric Acid, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively. A record cargo handling was achieved at the port on Thursday where a cargo volume of 188,329 tonnes, comprising 149,281 tonnes import cargo and 39,045 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,629 Containers TUEs) 1,574 imports TUEs and 2,055 TUEs exports) was handled at the port. Containers ship, MSC Veronique and Gas carrier Tiamat Gas Tiger sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while three more ships Mehun, Nord Leader and Chemroad Hope are expected to sail on same day. Three ships C.V Sun Francisca, C.V Hansa America and M.T Eternal Triumph carrying Containers and Soya Bean Seeds are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Friday.—APP