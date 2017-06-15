Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Six ships C.V Express Black Sea, C.V APL Charleston, C.V Maersk Chicago, M.T Central Park, M.T Ginga Tiger and M.T Al-Mahfooza carrying containers, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Wednesday. Meanwhile four more ships Pacific Panama, Jag Lavanya, Yuan Hai and Chemroad Hope with Furnace oil, General Cargo and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was reported at the port at 69% on Tuesday where a total of eleven ships namely, Express Black Sea, APL Charleston, Maersk Chicago, MSC Federica, Senorita, Nord Leader, Anthemis, Nord Destiny, Central Park, M.T Ginga Tiger and Al-Mahfooza were occupied PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola Seeds, Soya Bean Seeds, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively. Cargo handling operation were carried out efficiently at the port where a cargo volume 128,042 tonnes, comprising 106,458 tonnes import cargo 21,584 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,428 Containers TUEs) 2,292 imports TUEs and 1,136 TUEs exports) was handled during last 24 hours.—APP