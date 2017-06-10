Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships C.V CMA CGM Nerval, M.T Chemroad Fuji and M.V Lian Hua Song Carrying Containers, Palm oil and General Cargo were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Multi-Prpose Terminal (MW-2 respectively on Thursday, 8th June2017. Meanwhile five more ships San Felix, MSC Federca, Gaschem Antarctic, North Gas and Maritime Lira with Containers, Chemicals, LPG and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at fifty percent on Thursday where a total of eight ships namely, CMA CGM Nerval, APL Coral, MSC Tomok, Lian Hua Song, Anthemis, Nord Destiny, Chemroad Fuji and Scirocco were occupied PQA berths to laod/offload Containers, General cargo, Soya bean Seeds, Canola seeds, Chemicals Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A Cargo volume of 102,617 tonnes, comprising 78,582 tonnes import cargo and 24,035 tonnes export cargo inclusive of cotainerized cargo carried on 3,189 Containers TEUs) 1,924 imports TUEs & 1,265 TUEs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Oil tanker Scirocco sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while two more Container ships CMA CGM Nerval and APL Coral are expected to sail on same day (today).

Four ships C.V San Feli, C.V Hugo Schulte, M.T Gaschem Anarctic and M.T Fortune Villa carrying Containers, Chemicals and Furnace oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Friday, 9th June, while Container vessels CMA CGM Puget and TG Poseidon are due to arrive Qasim on Saturday, 10th June. Chemicals carrier Central Park is due to arrive on Sunday, 11th June.—APP