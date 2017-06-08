Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Six ships C.V Maersk Detroit, C.V X-Press Kailash, C.V MSC Tomoko, M.V Nord Destiny, M.T SC Guang Zhou and M.T Beech Galaxy carrying containers, Soya Bean, Palm oil and Chemicals were arrange berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, said a report issued by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships APL Coral and Shalamar with Containers and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was reported at the port at 63% on Tuesday where a total of ten ships namely, Maersk Detroit, X-Press Kailash, MSC Tomoko, Anthemis, Nord Destiny, New Era, SC Guang Zhou, Umm Bab, Beech Galaxy and New Naxos are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Soya Bean Seeds, Canola Seeds, Coal, Chemicals LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 147,392 tonnes, comprising 130,140 tonnes import cargo and 17,252 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,032 containers TUEs) 2,124 imports TUEs and 908 TUEs exports was handled at the port.

Three ships, Container Vessel X-Press Kailash, Gas Carreir Umm Bab and Chemicals carrier SC Guang Zhou sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Bulk cargo carrier New Era, Oil tanker New Naxos and Edible oil carrier Beech Galaxy are expected to sail on same day.—APP