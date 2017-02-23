Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Three ships C.V Maersk Stepnica, M.T Maria- III and M.T Chemroad Mega carrying containers, LPG and palm oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships Mehuin, Arika Schulte, Ashanda, Gas Chem Antarctic and New Orleans with Containers, Furnace oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (PQ) during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the port at fifty three percent on Wednesday where a total of eight ships namely Maersk Stepnica, APL Charleston, Marco, Maria-III, Nordic Gas, Shamal, Chemroad Mega and Shalamar are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Canola Seeds, LPG, LNG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 144,204 tonnes comprising 111,847 tonnes import cargo and 32,357 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,380 containers (TEUs) 1,677 imports TUEs & 1,703 TUEs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.