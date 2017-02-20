Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Brish shipping was recorded at the port where seven ships namely Express Black Sea, MSC Valencia, Bunga Angsana, SC Tian Jin, U-Noble, Mid Falcan and FPMC Fortune carrying containers, palm oil,coal and diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Termina, Multi Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal resectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships Lumphini Park, Chem Star Masa and Bahia With Phosphoric Acid,parxylene and containers also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Sixty percent berth occupancy was observed at the Port on Sunday where a total of nine ships namely Express Black Sea, MSC Valencia, Safmarine Ngami, SC Tian Jin, Mid Falcan, U-Noble, Marco, Bunga Ansana and FPC Fortune were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload containers, chemicals, coal, canola seeds, palm oil and diesel oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Sunday where a cargo volume of 188,218 tonnes, comprising 146,218 tonnes import cargo and 42,180 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,342 containers (TEUs) ( 3,122 imports TUEs & 2,220 TUEs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

Two container ships, Express Kailash and Safmarine Ngami sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two more chemicals carrier Mid Falcan and SC Tian Jin are expected to sail on same day.—APP