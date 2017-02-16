Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships C.V Chastine Maersk, M.V Marco and Bunga Alamanda carrying containers, canola seeds and palm oil took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grian & Fertilizer Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships CMA CGM Nerval and Jumbo Jubilee with Container and Project Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (PQ) during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was recorded at the Port at 47% on Wednesday where a total of seven ships namely Chastine Maersk, Mataquito, MSC Tokomo, Marco, Maria-III, Bugna Alamanda and Arietis are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Canola Seeds, LPG, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 97,513 tonnes, comprising 58,810 tonnes import cargo and 38,703 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,078 containers (TEUs) 2,041 imports TUEs & 2,037 TUEs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, Containers ship Mataquito and Oil tanker Arietis sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while another Containers ships MSC Tokomo is expected to sail on same day.

Four ships CMA CGM Nerval, Jumbo Jubilee, Umm Bab and Al-Soor-II carrying Containers, Project Cargo, LNG and Diesel oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Thursday. While another oil tanker Shalamar is due to arrive at PQ on same day and San Felix and Hugo Schulte is due to arrive on Friday.—APP