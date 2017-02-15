Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Five ships Maersk Pittsburgh, Mataquito, MSC Tokomo, Maria-III and Khor Gas carrying containers and LPG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Sixty percent berth occupancy was observed at the port on Tuesday where a total of nine ships namely Maersk Pittsburgh, Mataquito, MSC Tokomo Jazan, MSC Messine Astraea SB, Maria-III, Khor Gas, SC Behai and Arietis are currently occupying berths to load/offload containers, chemicals, project cargo canola seeds, palm oil and furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

Cargo handling remained during last 24 hours at 154,531 tonnes comprising 139,274 tonnes import cargo and 15,257 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,983 containers (TEUs) 4,180 imports TUEs & 903 TUEs exports.

Bulk cargo carrier Astraea SB sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while two more ships Maersk Pittsburgh and Khor Gas are expected to sail on same day.

Two ships Chastine Maersk and Marco carrying containers and Canola Seeds are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Wednesday.—APP