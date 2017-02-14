Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships C.V Jazan, C.V MSC Messina and M.T Arietis carrying containers and furnace oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile five more ships, Mataquito, MSC Tokomo, Maersk Pittsburgh, Marco and Navigat-8 Aqua Marine with Containers, Palm oil, Canola Seeds also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (PQ) during last 24 hours. Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at 53% on Monday where a total of eight ships namely Jazan, MSC Messina, MSC Elma, YM Miranda, Du Tuan Song, Astraea SB, SC Behai and Arietis are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, Chemicals, Project Cargo, Canola Seeds, Palm oil and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.—APP