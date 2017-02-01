Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships C.V Northern Magnum, C.V MSC Albany and M.V Thalassini carrying containers and canola seeds were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Grain and Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships Al-Rekayyat, Zealand Ariane and Harmony-1 with LNG, Clinker and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (PQ) during last 24 hours.

Berth occupancy was observed at the Port at 47% on Tuesday where a total of seven ships namely Northern Magnum, MSC Albany, Teo, Thorco Manatee, Thalassini, White Purl and Al-Mukhtarah are currently occupying berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Slag, Canola Seeds, LPG and Furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours.

A cargo volume of 110,562 tonnes, comprising 99,789 tonnes import cargo and 10,773 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,819 Containers TEUs) 3,252 imports TUEs & 567 TUEs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, General Cargo carrier Thorco Manatee and Oil tanker Al-Mukhtarah sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while Containers ship Norther Magnum is expected to sail on to night.—APP