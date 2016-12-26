Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Karachi

Three ships MSC Rachele, Express Black sea and Gaschem Rhone carrying containers and chemicals took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopask Terminal respectively. Meanwhile three more ships Najran, Georgia-T and Gemini Gas carrying containers, canola seeds and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim (PQ) during last 24 hours. Berths occupancy was observed at the port at fifty three percent on Sunday where a total eight ships namely MSC Rachele, Hermes, Express Black Sea, Mariman, Gaschem Rhone, Diavolezza, Maeria-III and Pvt Athena are currently occupying berths to load/offload containers, rice, canola seeds, chemicals, LPG and furnace oil respectively during last 24 hours. A cargo volume of 103,350 tonnes, comprising 57,104 tonne import cargo and 46,246 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,647 containers TEUs) 1,213 imports TUEs & 2,434 TUEs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.—APP