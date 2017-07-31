Shikarpur needs blood bank

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

Thalassaemia is fatal disease and more dangerous from other diseases for children, the parents of ill patient of Thalassaemia arrange blood in every month which is difficult and hard task for them, but they arrange blood for their loved ones on self help basic due to non availability of blood bank in Shikarpur.

Shikarpur district is still deprive from blood bank it is most important and necessary for people due to non-availability of blood bank people of the Shikarpur are compulsion to go to other districts for blood in an emergency. There are three tehsil headquarters hospitals including Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur, Garhi Yasin, and one district headquarters hospital Shikarpur, but there is neither centre nor blood bank for Thalassaemia patients in Shikarpur to admit to hospital or provide blood to the patients.

Dr Naeem Ahmed, Additional Medical Superintendent [AMS], Rai Bahadur Udhodas Tara Chand [RBUT] Civil Hospital Shikarpur confirmed and said that this is genetic disorder disease and further informed to this scribe that Shikarpur is deprive from blood bank as well as centre or ward for Thalassaemia.