Shikarpur cricketer smashes record with triple century

A club cricketer from Shikarpur has stormed into the record books with an unbeaten triple century in the on-going PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club Cricket Championship.

26-year-old opening batsman Bilal Irshad smashed 9 sixes and stroked 42 boundaries for his unbeaten 320 runs off 175 deliveries for Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club against Al Rehman CC in Shikarpur region’s tournament during the championship.

Although proper records of club cricket are not available, it is believed to be one of the top innings in the history of all forms of limited cricket in the country.

Bilal, along with teammate Zakir Hussain, added 364 runs for the second wicket partnership, which helped the team post 556 runs in 50 overs.

Shaheed Alam Bux club won the match by 411 runs.

Bilal Irshad has also represented Hyderabad region in seven first-class, two T20 and one List A games.

India’s S. Sankruth Sriram is believed to be the record holder with innings of 486 runs in an inter-school tournament in 2016 in any form of limited cricket.

The championship is being played across Pakistan in different districts, aiming to provide raw talent to the country for future.—Agencies