Shiffrin makes rare Super-G start in Cortina

Cortina D’ampezzo

Mikaela Shiffrin is making a rare start in a speed race this weekend to protect her overall World Cup lead. A specialist in slalom and giant slalom, the American will enter Sunday’s super-G on the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy – marking only the fourth super-G race of her career.

‘’She’ll take every opportunity she can to score as many World Cup points as she can,’’ U.S. head coach Paul Kristofic said Thursday. ‘’This is a hill that always has good conditions and we know that and we felt it was a super-G that suits her well and that’s why we targeted it from the beginning.’’

Having taken part in just one speed weekend this season – performing averagely in Lake Louise, Alberta, in early December – Shiffrin’s lead over defending champion Lara Gut in the overall is down to 130 points, nearly a third of what the margin was just a couple of weeks ago.

Shiffrin decided not to enter Saturday’s downhill or even the downhill training sessions, which would have given her a better feeling for the Cortina course.

‘’It’s always a fine balance between, ‘Do you take one downhill training run?’ vs. ‘How about a day of training somewhere else where you can focus on your other disciplines?’ That’s athletic management, trying to get the most out of every day we have available,’’ Kristofic said.—AP