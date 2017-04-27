Shifa Int’l Hospital endeavours to reach out to East Africa

Zubair Qureshi

In order to expand its footprint, Shifa International Hospital has decided to increase its outreach of services to East Africa. This resolve was manifest during an MoU signing ceremony between SIH and Pan Africa Group (PAG) of Tanzania. The MoU was signed by Dr MH Qazi, CEO of SIH and Mr. Bashir Haroon, CEO of PAG. The two groups will join hands to build a 250-bed tertiary care hospital in Dar es Salam.

Talking to media on this occasion, Dr Qazi said African market offered huge potential both in terms of business viability and the prospects of exporting high end healthcare services to fill in the massive gap in the market of most African countries. He maintained that this initiative shall not only optimize the interests of SIHL shareholders but also open up newer avenues of further growth and academic excellence. He also mentioned that SIHL was aggressively looking at further expansion in other mega cities of Pakistan.

Mr. Bashir Haroon expressed deep confidence in the professional expertise of the Shifa team and hoped that this joint venture shall result in the provision of state of the art healthcare services to Tanzanians as well as the neighboring countries.

SIHL is the largest tertiary care facility in northern Pakistan and the only listed company on national bursar, Pakistan Stock Exchange. With its principal hospital in the H-8 sector of capital city Islamabad and another hospital in G-10 sector Islamabad, Shifa Group runs a complete hospital in the textile capital of the nation, Faisalabad. The group also owns and runs a federally chartered university to strengthen healthcare, business and management education with the name of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University.