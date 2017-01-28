Shifa Foundation launches ‘Volunteer Drive 2017’

Staff Reporter

Shifa Foundation organized a Skype session with the students of IBA, Sukkur for its ‘Volunteer Drive 2017’ in its first phase here in Islamabad.

During the conference, Executive Director of Shifa Foundation, Taimoor Shah explained the mandate of organiza-tion followed by the orientation session for volunteers from other team members including Mubashir Fida & Kam-ran Mohyuddin (Director Operations and Senior Manager CSS respectively).

At the end of the session, a Question and Answers session was also held by the IBA students and they were responded accordingly by the team of Shifa Foundation. Almost 15 students from the Institute have been chosen for this drive which would last for the next 2 weeks.