Shia cleric, wife shot by assailants in Muzaffarabad

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

A Shia cleric and his wife were shot and injured on Wednesday by unknown assailants in Muzaffarabad, police confirmed.

The secretary general of the AJK chapter of Majlis Wehdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Allama Tasawwar al Jawadi, 38, was on his way to visit his in-laws in the town of Garhi Dupatta along with his wife, 32, when their motorcycle was intercepted by a black Corolla. As their bike reached Rawani, the assailants fired five gunshots at him, police and the cleric’s relatives said.

The car sped away from the scene immediately afterwards.