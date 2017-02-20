Shell unveils retail ecosystem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Shell Pakistan Limited has extended its reimagined retail offerings at two fillingstations in Lahore & Islamabad – thus marking a significant milestone in the company’s bid to revolutionise the forecourt experience for customers all over Pakistan. The revamped offerings were inaugurated by Royal Dutch Shell’s Executive Vice President for RetailIstván Kapitány accompanied by the British High CommissionerMr. Thomas Drewalong with the Dutch Ambassador Ms. Jeannette Seppen and the Managing Director of Shell Pakistan, Jawwad Cheema.

In Lahore, the Golf View Filling Station now offers Shell’s new generation format Select Store with Kitchen Cuisine’s on-the-go bakery along with HBL & UBL ATMs in a secure environment. The site has also been upgraded with 3 Helix Lane – a state-of-the-art oil dispensing facility that services your car in 12-15 minutes, while you relax in the free Wi-Fi-enabled customer lounges.