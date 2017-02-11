Shell signs lubricants supply deal with Fatima Group

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shell Pakistan Limited has signed a three year contract with Fatima Group – one of the leading conglomerates in the country, for the supply of Lubricants, technical assistance and services.

“We are proud to partner with one of the most progressive business conglomerates in Pakistan. With a diverse portfolio including textile, energy and fertilizers, we look forward to powering growth in their businesses through our innovative product technology and solutions,” said Haroon Rashid, General Manager – Lubricants, Shell Pakistan Limited. He further added: “Partnerships like these serve as a testimonial to the trust our customers have in Shell as their preferred supplier of energy and innovative solutions for the industry.”

Aftab Khan, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Fatima Group also shared: “Fatima Group is delighted to partner with the leading supplier of lubricants in our industry.