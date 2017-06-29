Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shell Pakistan on Monday said the company will fully cooperate with the local authorities investigating Bahawalpur oil tanker explosion which claimed over 150 lives.

“We are extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating road-tanker fire near Bahawalpur. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and our prayers are with the injured,” Shell Pakistan Managing Director, Jawwad Cheema said in a statement.

The statement added that the company has mobilised resources and is working with the authorities to assist the local emergency teams and will cooperate fully with subsequent investigations.