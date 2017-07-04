Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual road project lauded

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Tanveer Aslam Awan has said that Punjab government has initiated the mega project of construction of rural roads for the first time in the history of Pakistan and Rs 67 billion had already been spent in this regard.

He said that during current fiscal year, Rs 17 billion have been allocated for the construction of rural roads also special arrangements have been made for the maintenance of these roads. He said that construction of asphalt roads has improved the infrastructure of rural areas and brought prosperity over there.

He expressed these views while a meeting with Secretary C&W Mian Mushtaq and other officials at his office on Monday. Secretary C&W briefed about agreement signed under Public-Private Partnership between Communication and Works Department, Punjab Government and Shajar Roads Limited for making Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual road.

He said that this agreement has been made on BOT basis under Public Private Partnership and it will cost 5.75 billion rupees on a 43 km long road. Policy of using the resources allocated in budget for other important projects has been adopted, he added.

The Minister said that although date for completion of this project is fixed June 30, 2018 but he has directed the concerned departments to complete it by April 30 or the start of May 2018.

He said that public-private partnership model is being adopted by Punjab Government for providing better facilities to the people and promoting investment undoubtedly this model has been appreciated the world over.