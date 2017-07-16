Shehzad to form new party

City Reporter

Former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Saleem Shehzad on Saturday announced to form his own political party. Talking to media outside Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi, Shehzad said that for serving masses he need a platform so he would found his own political party. He added that people were ready to support and join him for development and cleanliness of Karachi.

The former MQM leader said that he had not yet proposed any name of his party. To a question, he said that he would not go to meet Farooq Sattar or any others, saying that he is senior than them.