Shehbaz meets Nisar to ‘woo him into not holding press conference’

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday and requested him not to make his party’s internal conflict public by holding a press conference, Express News reported.

The chief minister held a meeting with his fellow Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader at the Punjab House and urged him to resolve the issues amicably, sources said. Sharif said the ongoing rift could be taken care of internally and there was no need to make it public.

Shehbaz commended Nisar’s efforts for the party and told him that he was an important part of the PML-N.