Staff Reporter

The Sindh High Court suspended the arrest warrant of two of the persons accused of involvement in Baldia Fire incident in which 245 souls had perished

Ali Hasan Qadri and Umar Qaari had pleaded that they had nothing to do with incident, Police report had also confirmed that.

The court summoned investigators on January 10 alongwith the two accused. Another accused, former minister Rauf Siddiqi is already on bail before arrest.