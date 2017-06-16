SHC stays FIR registration against 22 cops

Hyderabad

In a matter pertaining to registration of an FIR against 22 policemen of Hyderabad in an encounter incident on the district judiciary’s order, Sindh High Court has stayed the lower court’s order. In a petition filed by six police officers, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday stayed the district court’s order until the next hearing which was fixed for July 4. “In the meanwhile, concerned DSP may record statement of respondent number six (Aftab Chang), however, no formal an FIR should be registered against the petitioners (policemen) till next date of hearing,” the order read.

“We would also direct DIGP Hyderabad (Khadim Hussain Rind) to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit report (in the court) within two weeks,” the order added. The petitioners include Central Investigation Agency’s (CIA) In Charge DSP Aslam Langah, 3 Station House Officers (SHOs) Mumtaz Brohi, Rana Pervaiz and Muhammad Ali Korai and 2 Sub Inspectors.—APP