SHC reserves verdict on Ayyan’s ECL plea

City Reporter

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday reserved its verdict over Ayyan Ali’s petition seeking withdrawal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Referee judge of Sindh High Court Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the petition of the model seeking immediate withdrawal of her name from the list.

Ayyan’s counsel Latif Khosa, in his arguments, said that his client’s name was not removed from ECL despite being ordered by the court, which is contempt of the court.

He asked the court to provide justice to his client. Additional Attorney General informed the court that the model’s name was removed from ECL but it was included again following a fresh memorandum. He said that the government of Punjab has included Ayyan’s name in the ECL.

The additional attorney general said that the murder case of a customs inspector is under proceeding against Ayyan. It should be noted that Ayyan Ali was arrested on March 14, 2015 on charges of money laundering after customs officials had recovered over 500,000 US dollars from her luggage at Islamabad airport before she could reportedly board a flight to Dubai.

Since her arrest, the model’s name has been placed and removed from the exit control list several times.