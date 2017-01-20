SHC rejects report about missing persons

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh High Court Thursday threw out a report on missing persons compiled by Sindh government and the provincial task force, saying the report was nothing but a rotten piece of paper, and an attempt to mislead the elevated court.

A two-member bench, which was presented the report remarked that over 100 persons had been missing since long, and nothing had yet been done many of them being missing for over five years.

This was the strongest indictment so far on an issue hanging fire since past many years, and had generated long marches and protest demonstrations. Yet it failed to yield anything positive till date. The court was told that high-tech means were being used to discover these persons.

To this the court wanted to know as to what these techniques were and why their results had not been achieved so far. The court ordered that highly skilled and professionally competent investigations officers be deployed to determine the fate of these people. It asked for detailed replies from parties concerned till 9 February on the subject.

A mother told the court that his son Faisal had been missing from Korangi, while Arif Hussain and three others were still untraceable since 2013.