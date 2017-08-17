SHC overturns death sentence of Faisal Mota, orders retrial

Wali Khan Babar murder case

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday overturned the death sentence of Faisal Mehmood, alias Mota — the primary accused in the Wali Khan Babar case — and ordered a retrial by the lower courts.

The SHC was hearing an appeal filed by Faisal Mota, who was awarded a death sentence in absentia, by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Kandhkot in March 2014 for masterminding the 2011 murder of television journalist Wali Babar in Karachi.

Mota, said to be a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), was later arrested and detained in March 2015 in Karachi after Rangers conducted a raid at the MQM headquarters.

Mota’s counsel Advocate Aamir Masoob Qureshi in April 2015 had submitted in SHC that Mota’s death sentence should be declared illegal since it was awarded in absentia. According to Articles 21-L and 31-A of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997, a death sentence cannot be awarded in absentia, Qureshi had argued.

The advocate had also said that when a punishment is awarded in absentia, the convict must refer to the trial court according to Article 19(12). However, his client was unable to refer to the ATC in Kandhkot because the records of the case were at the SHC.