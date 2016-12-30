SHC orders Zakat funds usage for supporting higher educating students

Hyderabad

Sindh High Court has ordered Sindh Zakat and Ushr department to ensure efficient utilization of Zakat funds spent to finance higher education of students in the universities. The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Khadim Hussain Tunio here Friday ordered the department to establish its website within 3 months.

According to the order, the website should contain information of Zakat funds received from the federal government, the procedure for payment of Zakat to the deserving students, number of students benefiting from those funds and the educational institution and universities where they were enrolled.

The court further ordered the department to ensure that 10 percent quota for free education and the scholarship programs were not affected by the effective use of Zakat funds. The bench also directed the universities to constitute committees for utilization of Zakat funds and to provide details of Zakat funded enrollment on their websites.

The universities would also have to publish an additional column in the admissions forms for students who wanted to apply for Zakat funded higher education. The SHC’s order was given in a petition filed by Ghulam Raheem who apprised the court that he qualified the entry test for Bachelors of Law (LLB) program in 2013 and 2014.—APP