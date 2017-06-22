SHC issues stay order against allotment of 78 acres land for SMBBT

Hyderabad

The Sindh high court has stayed the allotment of 78 acres of land for construction of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Township in Mirpurkhas district in a petition alleging an illegal land allotment. According to the details, the stay was given by the division bench of justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed in a petition filed by Masood Ahmed Wassan and 3 others.

The petitioners prayed the court that the land was being illegally handed over for the township. They claimed that the land was part of the 282 acres of land in Hussain Bux Mari taluka of Mirpurkhas where Sindh Horticulture Research Institute conducted research and cultivation of different fruits and vegetables. The petition maintained that the Sindh Revenue Department illegally allotted the land in question for the 100-acre SMBBT.

They complained that 2 weeks ago the township’s management tried to occupy the land and chopped out 100 ‘valuable’ mango trees from the orchard. They apprised the court that 120 varieties of mangoes had been grown on 70 acres of the land while the farming of some other fruits was done on another 37 acres.

Some 51 acres of land was set aside for vegetable research center and 24 acres for livestock research, they added.—APP