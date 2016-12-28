SHC issues stay order against removal of IG Sindh

Karachi

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday restrained the provincial government from sending Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on “forced leave”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah issued a stay order against the top cop’s removal during the hearing of a petition.

The court issued notices to Khawaja and the Sindh government directing them to file their responses by the next hearing. The hearing has been adjourned till January 12.

Last week, the Sindh government sent the provincial police chief on “forced leave” due to his reported differences with the Murad Ali Shah administration primarily over postings and transfers in the police department.

IGP Allah Dino Khawaja was sent on leave days before PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s homecoming after ‘self-imposed exile’ in London and Dubai. A notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department simply said AD Khawaja “is granted 12-day casual leave with effect from Dec 19 to Dec 30 on private affairs and three-day leave ex-Pakistan to visit the UAE on affairs with effect from Dec 31.

However, official sources had said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the decision after differences emerged between his administration and Khawaja over multiple issues related to recruitment, appointments and transfer and postings in the Sindh police. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior police official told The Express Tribune that like his predecessor, Iqbal Mehmood, IGP Khawaja initially took the Sindh government into confidence over transfers and postings of police officials. “But for the last few months, he has been ordering transfers and postings, especially of Grade-19 officers, at his own discretion while ignoring the Sindh government. This resulted in a dispute,” he said.